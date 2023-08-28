Tripura CM applauds Mann Ki Baat episode, mentions Chandrayaan-3 achievers

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday tuned in to the 104th episode of the popular radio program "Mann Ki Baat" hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister expressed his contentment and delight, stating that the last Sunday of each month brings a wealth of information that uplifts and inspires the nation. The episode held particular significance for the people of Tripura, as the Prime Minister spoke about the imminent Chandrayaan 3 landing, he said.

What stood out, however, was the acknowledgement of the two scientists from Tripura who are integral to the Chandrayaan 3 mission, the Chief Minister said. The Prime Minister's recognition of their contributions filled the Chief Minister with immense pride and optimism for the state's scientific community.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister highlighted the Prime Minister's sincere appreciation for the female members of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. He noted that their dedication and accomplishments serve as a testament to the empowerment of women in science and space exploration. The emphasis on gender equality and the celebration of women achievers resonated deeply with the Chief Minister.

Manik Saha, a prominent figure in Tripura's scientific community, lauded the engaging and insightful episodes of Mann Ki Baat. He expressed his admiration for the program's ability to bring to the forefront issues that truly matter to the citizens of India.

Manik Saha appreciated the manner in which the Prime Minister connects with the masses, making it a dialogue rather than a monologue. Manik Saha commented, "Mann Ki Baat has emerged as a bridge that unites the nation. It provides us with a platform to hear the voices of millions and to share the remarkable stories that shape our country. The episode's focus on our state's scientists and the appreciation for our women achievers underscores the inclusive spirit of our nation.