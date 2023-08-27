Home / India News / JP Nadda, CM Dhami attend Ganga Aarti at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar

JP Nadda, CM Dhami attend Ganga Aarti at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar

In the meeting, Nadda reviewed the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections of the party in Uttarakhand. State President Mahendra Bhatt, MP and former Chief Minister were present in the meeting

ANI General News
J P Nadda | Photo: @JPNadda (Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

BJP national president JP Nadda attended Ganga Aarti at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar on Sunday.

Earlier BJP president Nadda along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the party's state core committee meeting at Hotel Godwin in Haridwar. BJP's national president JP Nadda chaired the meeting.

In the meeting, Nadda reviewed the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections of the party in Uttarakhand. State President Mahendra Bhatt, MP and former Chief Minister were present in the meeting.

Nadda reached Uttarakhand earlier today as part of his one-day visit to the state. He was received by CM Dhami at Jollygrant Airport.

Nadda and Dhami also listened to the 104th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' in Haridwar. The broadcast of the 'Mann ki Baat' was held at Rishikul University Auditorium in Haridwar.

Also Read

Hindus to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 today, here's all you need to know

Nadda to address public rally in Telangana today to highlight achievements

PM Modi has changed political culture of the country: BJP's J P Nadda

J P Nadda to chair meeting of BJP's OBC MP today in national capital

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

Delhi BJP, AAP quarrel over funding for city's G20 Summit makeover

Three houses burnt in Manipur's Imphal, policemen's guns snatched

Funding on Earth but sky is the limit for India's space technology sector

K'taka govt's 100 days: CM reiterates commitment to fulfil poll promises

Blast in Bengal firecracker factory claims 8 lives, BJP demands NIA probe

Topics :UttarakhandJagat Prakash NaddaGangarivers

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story