JP Nadda, CM Dhami attend Ganga Aarti at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar

BJP national president JP Nadda attended Ganga Aarti at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar on Sunday.

Earlier BJP president Nadda along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the party's state core committee meeting at Hotel Godwin in Haridwar. BJP's national president JP Nadda chaired the meeting.

In the meeting, Nadda reviewed the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections of the party in Uttarakhand. State President Mahendra Bhatt, MP and former Chief Minister were present in the meeting.

Nadda reached Uttarakhand earlier today as part of his one-day visit to the state. He was received by CM Dhami at Jollygrant Airport.

Nadda and Dhami also listened to the 104th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' in Haridwar. The broadcast of the 'Mann ki Baat' was held at Rishikul University Auditorium in Haridwar.