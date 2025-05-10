Tripura CM urges security agencies to coordinate amid Indo-Pak conflict

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said he has urged security agencies in the state to maintain coordination among them to deal with any untoward situation, amid India-Pakistan military conflict.

Saha's comment comes a day after a high-level meeting between the chief minister and the representatives of the Army, BSF, CRPF and the state police was held to review the security measures.

The CM said he had a meeting with the representatives of central and state security agencies.

"I told the security agencies to maintain coordination among them to deal with any kind of situation. Instruction was also given to maintain strict vigil along the state's border with Bangladesh," he said.

Saha said the Centre has already sent a standard operating procedure to the state, amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

"The Centre has already sent a list of dos and don'ts for the states in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and its subsequent development. Our security agencies are working on the guidelines set by the Centre," he said.

Also Read

On being asked if there is any threat to the border state, the chief minister replied, "We are focusing on better preparedness".

Earlier, the authorities of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here have sought help from the Border Security Force (BSF) to intensify vigil due to the prevailing situation along the western boundary of the country.

The state's lone airport is located just 1.5 km from the international border.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh.