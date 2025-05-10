Home / India News / Tripura CM urges security agencies to coordinate amid Indo-Pak conflict

Tripura CM urges security agencies to coordinate amid Indo-Pak conflict

Saha said the Centre has already sent a standard operating procedure to the state, amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan

Manik Saha, Manik
CM Saha said he had a meeting with the representatives of central and state security agencies (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said he has urged security agencies in the state to maintain coordination among them to deal with any untoward situation, amid India-Pakistan military conflict.

Saha's comment comes a day after a high-level meeting between the chief minister and the representatives of the Army, BSF, CRPF and the state police was held to review the security measures.

The CM said he had a meeting with the representatives of central and state security agencies.

"I told the security agencies to maintain coordination among them to deal with any kind of situation. Instruction was also given to maintain strict vigil along the state's border with Bangladesh," he said.

Saha said the Centre has already sent a standard operating procedure to the state, amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

"The Centre has already sent a list of dos and don'ts for the states in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and its subsequent development. Our security agencies are working on the guidelines set by the Centre," he said.

Also Read

Reliance Jio keen to invest in IT sector in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Tripura to boost nursing education for global opportunities: CM Manik Saha

Tripura govt inks MoU with IHCL for development of Taj Pushpavanta Hotel

Have asked Centre to lift cap on borrowing for big projects: Tripura CM

Tripura CPI(M) leader slams BJP for failing to deliver on poll promises

On being asked if there is any threat to the border state, the chief minister replied, "We are focusing on better preparedness".

Earlier, the authorities of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here have sought help from the Border Security Force (BSF) to intensify vigil due to the prevailing situation along the western boundary of the country.

The state's lone airport is located just 1.5 km from the international border.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PIL highlights shortage of judges in Delhi HC, urges filling vacancies

All security precautions are in place in Maharashtra, says CM Fadnavis

Guwahati airport operational with enhanced security, say authorities

India sees improvement in maternal, child health, says 2021 SRS report

Delhi weather: Light rainfall, cloudy skies today amid ongoing cool spell

Topics :TripuraTripura CMIndia-Pak conflictOperation Sindoor

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story