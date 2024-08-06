Tripura CM urges security agencies to intensify vigil along Bangla border

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday requested security agencies to intensify vigil along the international border due to the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh. Bangladesh plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Saha said he was in touch with Delhi and held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, Assam Rifles, and BSF on Monday to discuss the situation. "We are keeping a close eye on the situation in Bangladesh. I have been in touch with Delhi constantly. I held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, Assam Rifles and BSF. I asked them to intensify vigil along the border. We will take steps based on instructions from Delhi", he told the reporters on the sideline of a government programme here.

The CM also emphasised the importance of coordination among security forces and instructed them to prevent any crossings from Bangladesh into Tripura.

"The security agencies were instructed not to allow anyone to enter India," he added.

In response to a question about specific instructions from Delhi, Saha noted that while Delhi is seeking updates on any potential issues arising from the political upheaval, there have been no detailed directives so far.

"Delhi wanted to know if there is any problem in the state in the aftermath of political turmoil in Bangladesh. I said as such there is no trouble," the CM said.

On attack on minorities in Bangladesh, Saha said his government was keeping tabs on the development in the neighbouring country.

"Social media reports indicate that the majority community in Bangladesh is taking steps to protect minority groups. For instance, some students have been seen guarding temples. It's a good sign," he said.