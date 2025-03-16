Tripura to boost nursing education for global opportunities: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the state government will explore all opportunities to see how nursing education can be further improved in the state.

CM Saha said this after felicitating six candidates as Nursing Caregivers under the Specified Skill Workers Scheme at TIFT.

These six students have been given the opportunity to work in Japan in the nursing profession.

"Six students are going to Japan to join the nursing profession after receiving training under the Mukhya Mantri Dakhyata Unnayan Prakalpa. We signed an MoU with Japan in this regard. I congratulate them. Those trained in these three categories--ANM, GNM, and B.Sc Nursing--have got the opportunity to work in Japan. Many have already gone there. For this, they must learn Japanese. They have been sent to Noida to acquire skill on Japanese language. More will be sent in the future. They have to undergo a course of about nine months," said CM Saha.

He further stated that this is a matter of "great pride" for Tripura as through this project the children are going to Japan.

"Why should we just sit here waiting for a job? Through this project, our children are now going to Japan. It is a very happy moment. Nursing is a service profession, which is a matter of great pride. There is nothing better than this. I myself am a medical faculty. They are going there to serve people. And they must make the name of India and Tripura shine there so that it is said that they went there with real education," he added.

"We have to see how the nursing education they have received can be further improved. So they have to do their best work there to enhance Tripura's reputation in the eyes of the Japanese administration, ensuring that more children from this state get similar opportunities in the future. There, they will receive a salary of more than Rs 1 lakh," Tripura CM said. Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, State Government Secretary Kiran Gitte, and other officials were present.