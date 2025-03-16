64 maoists surrender before police in Telangana, choose to abandon naxalism

A total of 64 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday, choosing to abandon naxalism and reintegrate into society, police officials said.

The surrendered CPI (Maoist) members included cadres from various ranks, including an Area Committee Member (ACM) from Chhattisgarh and members from bordering villages of Telangana.

"64 Maoists of various cadres i.e. ACM (01), Party Members (10), RPC Committee (09), RPC Militia (19), RPC DAKMS/KMS (11), RPC CNM (06) and RPC GRD (08), decided to leave the path of Naxalism and lead a peaceful life with their family members have surrendered before the IGP Multi Zone -1 and District Police today," the police said in a statement.

Inspector General of Police (Multi Zone-1) S Chandrasekhar Reddy, Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Rohith Raju, Bhadrachalam ASP Vikrant Kumar Singh, and CRPF officials were present during the surrender.

Attracted by the Telangana government's rehabilitation policies for surrendered Maoists, more members of the banned group have been giving up arms.

In the past two and a half months, 122 Maoist party members have surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police.

These surrenders are taking place here, realizing that the Police department is working on behalf of the Telangana government to ensure that they get their due rewards immediately after surrendering, said the police.

"Those who have surrendered are living a peaceful life with their family members by enjoying the facilities provided by the Telangana government. This year so far, 122 Maoists of various cadres i.e., DVCM (01), ACMs (04), Party Members (14), PCCMs (02), Militia Members (44), RPC members (14), DKMS/KMS members (20), Courier (01), CNM Members (14), RPC and GRD (08) have surrendered before the district police," the police added.

According to police, many surrendered members recognized that the banned CPI (Maoist) party is now working on outdated ideology and have lost all trust and support among the tribal people.

They obstruct the development of the agency area and terrorise innocent tribal people. Recently, a tribal woman has lost her leg in an IED blasting planted by Maoists. Due to the misdeeds of the Maoist party leaders, the tribal people are facing difficulties in getting basic facilities, said the police.

"We appeal to the party members who want to surrender and lead a normal life to contact their nearest police station or district higher officials, either through their family members or in person. The district police administration is always working hard to ensure to provide all kinds of benefits on behalf of the government for the livelihood and rehabilitation of the surrendered party members," the police added.