Truck Drivers' Strike: Stir called off, govt assures to put new law on hold

Govt put the law on hold The truck drivers’ strike against the new law passed by the government against hit-and-run cases has been called off as the Centre on Tuesday evening announced that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that imposes 10-year punishment and fine of seven lakh on drivers for not reporting the fatal accident has been kept on hold.
The new penal actions have raised concerns among drivers and triggered protests across the state, causing heavy traffic jams on the highways and long queues at fuel stations, triggering fears that petrol pumps may run dry by Tuesday night.
