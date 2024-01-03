Home / India News / Truck Drivers' Strike: Stir called off, govt assures to put new law on hold

Truck Drivers' Strike: Stir called off, govt assures to put new law on hold

After a nation-wide strike by the truck drivers, the government decides to keep the new law against hit and run on hold. Associations have called off the strike after government assurance

Truck drivers protest
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Truck drivers’ associations have called off the three-day strike after the government assured to hold the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) replacing the Indian Penal Code. The decision was taken after the meeting that was held between association representatives and government officials on January 2.

The strike had disrupted transportation in different cities of the country, as several wholesale vegetable and fruit vendors at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi said supplies in the national capital can be hampered on Wednesday as vehicles coming from Maharashtra, Kolkata and Karnataka carrying vegetables are stopped at different locations due to truck drivers’ strike.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Govt put the law on hold
The truck drivers’ strike against the new law passed by the government against hit-and-run cases has been called off as the Centre on Tuesday evening announced that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that imposes 10-year punishment and fine of seven lakh on drivers for not reporting the fatal accident has been kept on hold.

The new penal actions have raised concerns among drivers and triggered protests across the state, causing heavy traffic jams on the highways and long queues at fuel stations, triggering fears that petrol pumps may run dry by Tuesday night.

ALSO READ: Truck drivers' protest against new hit and run law: What we know so far

"The strike was called off" president of UP Border Transport and Traders Association

The president of UP Border Transport and Traders Association, Sardar Manjeet Singh, who was spearheading the protest in Ghaziabad, said, “The strike was called off after a late afternoon meeting with the Union home secretary and representatives from All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC). We have been assured that the controversial law will not be implemented, and it has been kept in abeyance.” 

Long queues at petrol pumps on Day 2
Transportation was majorly impacted nationwide due to protests, and long queues at petrol pumps could be seen triggering fear that 50 per cent of the fuel stations across Uttar Pradesh would run dry.


However, some reports show that over 2000 petrol pumps in western and northern India had run out of fuel due to drivers’ protests. This has raised the panic among people and they are running towards petrol pumps, creating a rush.

Also Read

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

Truck drivers' strike live updates: Strike called off after two days

Truck drivers' protest against new hit and run law: What we know so far

Repair work in Azadpur Mandi to be done within 45 days, says Gopal Rai

Onion Price Today: Azadpur mandi price falls, no relief in retail prices

PM Modi arrives in Kavaratti to lay foundation stone of several projects

Arbitrary court orders summoning govt officials against Constitution: SC

SC stays MoEF's office memorandum on ex post facto environmental clearance

Parl security case: HC dismisses Neelam Azad's plea against police remand

Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2024: Celebrating India's first woman teacher

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Truckers' strikeTruckers strikegovernment of India

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story