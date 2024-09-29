Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / True equality, justice requires more women in politics: Rahul Gandhi

True equality, justice requires more women in politics: Rahul Gandhi

'I urge all women who are passionate about creating real change to join the 'Shakti Abhiyan' and become active participants in women-centric politics' he added

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Asserting true equality and justice requires more women in politics, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged women, who are passionate about creating real change to join the 'Shakti Abhiyan' which aims to create an equal space for 'women's interests' in politics.

"A year ago, we launched the 'Indira Fellowship' with a mission to amplify women's voices in politics. Today, this initiative has grown into a powerful movement for women's leadership," Gandhi said on X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"True equality and justice requires more women in politics. 'Aadhi Abadi, Poora Haq' embodies our unwavering commitment to this cause," he said.

"I urge all women who are passionate about creating real change to join the 'Shakti Abhiyan' and become active participants in women-centric politics. By getting involved, you will contribute to building robust grassroots organisations and driving meaningful change. Join us and register today at http:haktiabhiyan.in," he said.

"Together, we can create change, from the villages to the nation as a whole," Gandhi added.

The Shakti Abhiyan', an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress, aims to create an equal space for 'women's interests' in politics and decision-making, driven by the representation 'of women by women' at all levels of governance -- local bodies, legislative assemblies and Parliament.

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative in honour of former prime minister Indira Gandhi to amplify the voices of women in the political arena and drive a much-needed transformation in our society.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Congress 'incoming govt' will end 'decade of pain' in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi

Highlights: BJP wrongly overpowered MCD, stole mandate, says Arvind Kejriwal

Actor Saif Ali Khan praises Rahul Gandhi; calls him 'brave'

PM Modi's monopoly model took away jobs, devastated MSMEs: Rahul Gandhi

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi, asks whether he knows full form of MSP

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressPolitics in Indiawomen in India

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story