TTD board clears proposals, projects worth Rs 441 cr for development works

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on Tuesday approved proposals and projects worth Rs 441 crore, including for laying roads, providing employment and implementing development works.

TTD is the official custodian of the famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati



The board approved Rs 197 crore for the modernisation and renovation of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and another Rs 74 crore for the construction of a new cardio-neuro block in the same institute.

Tenders worth Rs 21 crore were approved for laying a four-lane road from Pudipatla junction near Vakulamatha temple highway, the temple body said in a press release.

Likewise, the board approved the commencement of evening courses in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVISTA) in 'Kalamkari' and sculpting to encourage traditional fine arts.

The board also approved the continuation of the services of 1,694 workers engaged in sanitation work in Tirumala health department for one more year.

Similarly, the board approved Rs 26 crore for laying a gravel road at housing plots allotted to TTD employees at Vadamalapeta in Padiredu area, including Rs 15 crore more for the same purpose in an adjacent 132-acre housing land parcel.

Further, the board approved Rs 15 crore for the construction of Sri Padmavathi Sameta Sri Venkateswara Swami temple in Karimnagar, Telangana.

Other development works such as road extension, hospital development, and building of warehouse, footpaths, drains, dividers, equipment and others for the various wings of the temple body were also approved.