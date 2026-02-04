Tunnel breakthrough achieved in Palghar for bullet train project: Vaishnaw

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has achieved a major milestone with the successful breakthrough of the second mountain tunnel in Palghar district, Maharashtra, marking significant progress in India's first high-speed rail project.

On Wednesday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development, highlighting the project's rapid progress.

Addressing the media, the Railway Minister stated that the entire nation is watching the progress of the high-speed rail project, which is expected to transform intercity travel and strengthen India's modern rail infrastructure within a month.

The minister emphasised that the project's pace has instilled new confidence in the country, drawing global attention and appreciation for its innovative construction and technology

Vaishnaw said, "The entire country is watching India's first rail speed project. Its breakthrough was achieved in the second mountain tunnel in Palghar district within 1 month. The stations and bridges are at an advanced stage of development." Vaishnaw also referred to broader railway development plans announced in the Union Budget, noting that seven new high-speed rail corridors have been proposed. "Seven new high-speed corridors have been announced in the budget. ₹16,000 crores' worth of work is underway for the Mumbai suburban network. The budget for Maharashtra railway is ₹23,926 crore," he added. This tunnel is 454 metres long with a width of 14.4 metres, and will accommodate both up and down tracks for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Railways.