Home / India News / 'Turkiye aims 30% rise in tourists from India in 2024, seeks partnerships'

'Turkiye aims 30% rise in tourists from India in 2024, seeks partnerships'

Gozet stated that to save time and a seamless experience, Turkiye offers e-visa, and in 2023, 75 per cent of Indian tourists visited the country with such travel documents

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Trkiye, a popular tourist destination, is eyeing a 30 per cent jump in arrivals of Indian travellers in 2024 and looking for partnerships for tourism growth in the two countries, a senior official said.

In an interview with PTI, Turkiye Ministry of Culture and Tourism Deputy General Director of Promotion Onur Gozet said that the country remains committed to foster bilateral ties in tourism and seamless travel experiences between the two countries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We attach great importance to the development of our bilateral tourism relations. Therefore, as the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, we are ready to support the Indian tourism authority to increase the number of Turkish visitors in India," Gozet said.

He said they have been in close cooperation with the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), the biggest tourism association in India.

Gozet said there is an increasing popularity of Trkiye among Indian tourists with arrivals growing by 17 per cent to an estimated 2.7 lakh visitors in 2023 as compared to 2.3 lakh in 2022.

"Looking ahead, Turkiye aims at hosting more than 3.5 lakh Indian visitors by the end of 2024," he said.

According to a 2023 global travel report, Turkiye, which shares a border with Europe, emerged as the major "comeback destination" with a 73 per cent increase in the number of visitors as compared to pre-pandemic levels, outpacing France (33 per cent up) and Spain (31 per cent up).

The country offered stunning beaches, European-influenced culture, and architectural marvels at competitive prices as compared to other European hotspots.

Gozet stated that to save time and a seamless experience, Turkiye offers e-visa, and in 2023, 75 per cent of Indian tourists visited the country with such travel documents.

"Besides leisure, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and weddings are key segments for the Turkish tourism sector in the Indian market. We also make sure that Indian MICE and wedding groups go through a smooth process with the waiver of most of the documents in their applications," he said.

The growth potential for Turkiye as a tourism market, particularly from India, is substantial, he said.

"We are also focusing on increasing visibility and presence in Kolkata, a city with the headquarters of prominent Indian tour operators," the official said who was here recently.

Amid tourism being a key forex (foreign exchange) earner for Turkiye, the country remains committed to sustainability.

Also Read

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

US Embassy in India surpasses goal of processing 1 mn non-immigrant visas

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

US Embassy sets new record in India, issues 140,000 student visas in 2023

South Korea launches 'workation' visa for foreigners: All you must know

PM to distribute 100,000 appointment letters to recruits in govt depts

'Bountiful monsoon' expected in India as El Nino conditions weaken

Over 80% of organ transplants between 1995 and 2021 performed on men: Govt

Duty concession on gold will be concern for India in FTA with Peru: GTRI

President Murmu witnesses ceremonial change-over of Army Guard Battalion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TurkeyIndian touristtourisme-VisasE-visa

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story