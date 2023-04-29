Home / India News / Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

Meanwhile, NDTV's Twitter account has also been blocked for unknown reasons

BS Web Team New Delhi
Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Twitter on Saturday suspended the handle of Asian News International (ANI), one of India's largest news agencies. The social media giant cited a violation of Twitter's policy rules and for being "under 13 years of age".
Smita Prakash, the ANI editor, tweeted from her personal Twitter handle, "So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk"

She has also shared a screenshot of the ANI Twitter page that read: "Your account @ANI has been locked".
Meanwhile, NDTV's Twitter account has also been blocked for unknown reasons.



 

Topics :TwitterNDTV

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

