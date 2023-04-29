Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

Smita Prakash, the ANI editor, tweeted from her personal Twitter handle, "So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk"

Twitter on Saturday suspended the handle of Asian News International (ANI), one of India's largest news agencies. The social media giant cited a violation of Twitter's policy rules and for being "under 13 years of age".