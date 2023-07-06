Two armed groups come face to face in Manipur, security forces deescalate

Security forces thwarted clashes in Manipur's Kangpokpi district where two armed groups gathered and fired a few rounds, sources said on Thursday.

The incident happened around 3.40 pm on Wednesday near Phaileng village, they said.

Armed groups from Mapao and Awang Sekmai areas gathered in the area, escalating the tensions, they added.

A few rounds were fired, but soon personnel of the Assam Rifles reached the area and brought the situation under control.

Sources said women, however, blocked the roads to prevent the forces from reaching the area.

In Churachandpur, a large number of Kukis staged a protest. The rally started at Public Ground and continued till Tuibong Peace Ground.

Nearly 4,000 people participated in the rally, and most of them were in 'combat' dress with camouflage on their faces, sources said.

No untoward incident was reported during the rally, which went on till 7 pm on Wednesday.