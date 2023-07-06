Home / India News / Two armed groups come face to face in Manipur, security forces deescalate

Two armed groups come face to face in Manipur, security forces deescalate

A few rounds were fired, but soon personnel of the Assam Rifles reached the area and brought the situation under control

Press Trust of India Kangpokpi
Representative Image (Photo: ANI Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Security forces thwarted clashes in Manipur's Kangpokpi district where two armed groups gathered and fired a few rounds, sources said on Thursday.

The incident happened around 3.40 pm on Wednesday near Phaileng village, they said.

Armed groups from Mapao and Awang Sekmai areas gathered in the area, escalating the tensions, they added.

A few rounds were fired, but soon personnel of the Assam Rifles reached the area and brought the situation under control.

Sources said women, however, blocked the roads to prevent the forces from reaching the area.

In Churachandpur, a large number of Kukis staged a protest. The rally started at Public Ground and continued till Tuibong Peace Ground.

Nearly 4,000 people participated in the rally, and most of them were in 'combat' dress with camouflage on their faces, sources said.

No untoward incident was reported during the rally, which went on till 7 pm on Wednesday.

Also Read

2 Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on NH-2 in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Manipur peace panel: Kukis may not attend meetings; Meiteis welcome move

Unidentified rioters open fire at Haraothel village in Manipur's Kangpokpi

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

Ordinance on services: SC to hear on July 10 plea filed by Delhi govt

Ajit Pawar's associates acquired assets at low prices: Court on MSBC case

SC dismisses plea by 2 residents against internet shutdown in Manipur

Morning rains in Delhi and adjoining areas bring down temperature

Special court acquits Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudy in land grabbing case

Topics :Manipurviolenceborder security forceNortheast India

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story