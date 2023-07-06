Morning rains in Delhi and adjoining areas bring down temperature

The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed light to moderate rain on Thursday morning, making the weather pleasant. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts more rain in the coming days.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are also expected in Delhi and adjoining areas, and some isolated places could also observe the same during the day.

The weather will be cloudy and showers are expected in the next few days. The temperature in Delhi NCR will remain between 32-degree to 35-degree celsius.

In the last four months, the National Capital has observed above-normal rainfall. In March this year, Delhi observed 53.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 17.4 mm, 20.1 mm against 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against 30.7 mm in May, and 101.7 mm against 74.1 mm in June.

The Met department in India issued a yellow alert as rain could cause floods in low-lying areas and disrupt the traffic flow on key roads.

The IMD department uses four colour codes for weather warnings, the greed code reflects no action is needed, the yellow code alerts us to stay updated, the orange code warns us to be prepared, and the red code means time to action.