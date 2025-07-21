Two arrested by Odisha CID for making fake website to dupe tourists in Puri

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police has arrested two persons from Rajasthan for creating a fake website of a hotel to dupe tourists in Puri, officials said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Aamir Khan (24) and Yusuf (27). Earlier, Anshuman Sharma, another accused person in the case, was arrested from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, the CID said in a statement issued on Monday.
The arrests were made against a case registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the chief administrator of Jagannath Temple, Puri, it said.
According to the police, the fraudsters had created a fake website and provided a mobile number to trap gullible people in the scam.
They gave false assurance of accommodation at the hotel and provided mule bank accounts to transfer funds. However, the hotel's authority was completely unaware of the bookings and eventually received a lot of complaints, the CID said.
The arrested accused persons were produced at Govindgarh court in Alwar in Rajasthan and after receiving transit remand, were brought to Odisha and later forwarded to the designated court, the statement said.
The CID appealed to the citizens to be aware of fake hotel booking websites and urged them to always verify before making any booking for accommodation in unknown places, to avoid falling victim to cyber fraud.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app