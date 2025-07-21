Home / India News / SC rejects appeal against Karnataka CM's wife, questions ED's role

SC rejects appeal against Karnataka CM's wife, questions ED's role

Cautioning against the agency being used as a tool in political battles, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai said, Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used

Supreme Court, SC
The court dismissed the ED's appeal, upholding the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash the case. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Enforcement Directorate's conduct in politically sensitive cases as it upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash the case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the MUDA case.

Cautioning against the agency being used as a tool in political battles, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai said, "Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used".

The bench comprising Chief Justice Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the ED's appeal challenging a Karnataka High Court order that quashed proceedings in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving BM Parvati, wife of the Karnataka chief minister.

Mr Raju (Additional Solicitor General S V Raju who was appearing for the ED), please don't compel us to open our mouths. Otherwise, we will be forced to make some harsh comments about the ED. Unfortunately, I have some experience in Maharashtra. Don't perpetuate this violence across the country. Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used, the CJI said during the brief proceedings.

The court dismissed the ED's appeal, upholding the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Supreme CourtEnforcement DirectorateSiddaramaiah

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

