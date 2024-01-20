Two bogies of Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express derail, train delayed

Two bogies of the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express derailed near Kannur railway station during the shunting process on Saturday morning, causing a one-hour delay in the train's departure, railway sources said here.

The incident took place at 4.40 am as the train was being brought to the platform, with no passengers on board.

The derailment occurred in the rearmost two bogies, damaging the signal box in the process.

Fortunately, since the incident happened on a track parallel to the main track, other train services were unaffected, they said.

The train journey proceeded after the derailed bogies were separated.

Railway officials are currently conducting an inquiry to determine the cause of the derailment.