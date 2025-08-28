Two criminals with links to Bishnoi gang held after encounter in Delhi

Two wanted criminals linked to foreign-based gangsters Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara were arrested after an encounter with Delhi Police's Special Cell here, officials said on Thursday.
According to police, Boxer, who was recently in the news for threatening comedian Kapil Sharma, and Godara are linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Acting on a tip-off that the two criminals -- Kartik Jakhar and Kavish -- were planning to commit a crime in the city, police laid a trap and arrested them following an encounter in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar late on Wednesday night, police said.
One of the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire, the officials said.
"Both are hardcore criminals and have been involved in multiple extortion call cases in Delhi recently," an officer said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
