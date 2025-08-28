Home / India News / India must impose higher tariffs on US imports, says Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision could prove detrimental for India's farmers

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded that India impose higher tariffs on US imports, asserting that the whole country will support this decision.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Central government has decided to waive off 11 per cent duty on cotton imported from the US, which could impact the business of local farmers here.

There was no immediate reaction from the Central government.

The AAP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision could prove detrimental for India's farmers. He demanded that the government impose higher tariffs on US imports.

"Other countries did not bow down. They imposed higher tariffs. We should also impose higher tariffs. If the US is imposing 50 per cent tariffs, we should double the tariffs to 100 per cent. The whole country will support this decision. No country can afford to offend India. We are a nation of 140 crore people," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

