WhatsApp Governance in Delhi: What it means, how to avail of services?

Following in the footsteps of Andhra Pradesh, the Delhi government is preparing to roll out a ‘WhatsApp Governance’ platform in the national capital. The initiative is designed to improve accessibility, enhance transparency, and boost governance efficiency by bringing multiple departmental services directly to citizens’ smartphones.

Through this system, Delhi residents will be able to apply for essential documents such as marriage certificates, caste certificates, and driver’s licences with just a few clicks on WhatsApp.

According to a report by The Indian Express on Thursday, officials said the proposed platform will allow residents not only to apply for services but also to verify documents and seamlessly download certificates in real time. By leveraging WhatsApp, a platform familiar to millions, the government aims to make public service delivery more citizen-friendly, reducing the need for physical visits to government offices.

How will WhatsApp governance work? WhatsApp governance will be initially rolled out with at least 25-30 services, with more departments being added gradually, the government officials informed The Indian Express. Here’s a look at how WhatsApp governance will work: A dedicated mobile number will be generated for the platform

Citizens can send a ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp to start the process

They will be directed to different departments to apply for services and fill out forms

After a verification process, certificates can be downloaded via WhatsApp through a QR code Features of WhatsApp governance ALSO READ: Delhi traders call US tariff hike temporary, urge govt support for exports The platform will include an AI-powered multilingual chatbot for user support, service automation, and intent recognition. The chatbot will initially converse in Hindi and English. WhatsApp governance will also be used to share departmental schemes with the public through texts, images, and videos.

The services will be linked with Delhi’s e-District Portal and other platforms for unified access. To further ensure inclusivity, Common Service Centres will be set up across districts so that citizens without smartphones or internet can also use these services. However, a fee of ₹50 will be charged at the service centres. The government is also planning to collaborate with Meta. The government officials told The Indian Express that the information technology department will invite bids from WhatsApp Business Solution Providers and Meta partners to build the platform. AP launched WhatsApp platform in Jan In January this year, the Andhra Pradesh government launched ‘Mana Mitra’, a WhatsApp-based governance platform offering 161 citizen services. The platform enabled citizens to book temple visits, bus tickets, and download documents like birth certificates in real time.