Home / India News / Two incidents of intermittent firing in Manipur, no casualties reported

Two incidents of intermittent firing in Manipur, no casualties reported

The first incident of intermittent firing was reported between two communities in the Khoijumtambi area from 7 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, they said

Press Trust of India Imphal
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Intermittent firings were witnessed in two places in Manipur, the latest being in the early hours of Wednesday, but no casualties have been reported so far, security sources said here.

The first incident of intermittent firing was reported between two communities in the Khoijumtambi area from 7 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The exchange of fire stopped after some time, the sources said, adding that no casualty was reported.

The other incident was reported around 4.30 am on Wednesday along the ridge line, East of Phaileng. There was no report of any casualty in this as well, the sources said.

So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3.

The violent clashes took place after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state for four days last month and met a cross section of people as part of efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides those of the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back the normalcy in the state.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Intermittent fasting helps protect the brain from diseases like Alzheimer's

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

President Murmu to attend Gondwana University convocation during Maha visit

68 students from Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada crack NEET, JEE

LIVE: SC to hear Teesta Setalvad's plea against Gujarat HC bail plea order

EAM meets Japanese Bank chairman Tadashi, discusses economic cooperation

MP CM Chouhan makes announcements in favour of contractual employees

Topics :Manipurviolence

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story