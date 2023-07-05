Home / India News / 68 students from Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada crack NEET, JEE

68 students from Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada crack NEET, JEE

A total of 68 students from the insurgency-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh have managed to clear NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Test) in 2023.

Dantewada Collector Vinit Nandanwar said that the district administration is providing free education to children and also subjecting students (from 9th to 12th) to the preparations of competitive examinations under the guidance of experts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dantewada Collector Vinit Nandanwar said, " Chhoo Lo Aasmaan', an organisation working in the district, is operational at village Balud and Karli, said Nandawar, adding that 65 students here have qualified NEET and JEE and this is a major achievement.

The district collector Nandanwar also mentioned that students are taught about the strategy for preparation and solving the questions.

"Sensing that everyone should get a second chance, a dropout batch was started resulting in selections of several students," he said.

Nandanwar further stated that even though he had faced problems regarding how to study and what to study and therefore, he started guiding students in the district.

Currently, 239 students are pursuing medical studies while 660 students are studying in the field of engineering. With the help of district administration, two coaching institutes are being run in Dantewada, said District Education Officer (DEO) Pramod Thakur, adding that the centre for boys is operated at village Balud and at village Karli for girls.

Apart from the appointment of teachers for completion of the syllabus, subject experts are also there for the preparation of NEET and JEE, Thakur said.

JEE qualifier Suresh Kumar said that he wants to join politics after obtaining a CS degree from IIT and serving people.

