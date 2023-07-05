Home / India News / MP CM Chouhan makes announcements in favour of contractual employees

MP CM Chouhan makes announcements in favour of contractual employees

ANI
Photo: Twitter @ChouhanShivraj

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouahan made several announcements in the interest of contractual employees during a contractual employees' conference program organised in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

Addressing the program, CM Chouhan said, "I have come here to end the uncertainty from your (contractual employees) life. Many people said that the contractual employees work because if their contract expires after one year, it will not be renewed again. Now, I am deciding that the contract renewal process of every year for those employees is terminated. I am sure you will work more honestly than before."

The government also decided that the benefit of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) will be given to all the employees. So that after retirement, they can live their life. The benefit of the health insurance scheme will be provided to them as well as compassionate appointments will be provided to them, CM said.

He added, "Gratuity will be given to them on retirement. 50 percent reservation will be given in recruitment to regular posts. Leave facilities will be also given at par with regular employees, especially maternity leave. The deducted salary of the contractual employees will be refunded and no case will be filed."

The contractual employees have done wonderful work. There is no doubt that you have worked equally with the regular employees and when required, you have also done more work than that of them, the chief minister said.

He added, "I became the Chief Minister during the Corona pandemic and at that time you put your lives at stake and united to save the lives of the people. I salute all of you for doing a tremendous job during the pandemic. Your ability and efficiency are not even an iota less than regular employees, in many cases you are ahead of them and in technical aspects you are far ahead."

He added that the contractual employees increased the prestige and honour of the state by carrying out their respective works in a better way. The contractual employees are the foundation stones of the grand form of Madhya Pradesh that is being prepared today.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

