Home / India News / Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

The fatalities take the total number of deaths to six in the past two months. The cubs were found dead in a gasping condition on Tuesday morning

BS Web Team New Delhi
Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In another setback to Project Cheetah, two more cubs died on Thursday inside Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. 
Earlier on Tuesday also one of the four cubs born to Namibian Cheetah Jwala had died.

The cubs were found dead in a gasping condition on Tuesday morning. They were reportedly weak and frail from birth, and may not have been getting enough milk from their mother.
Preliminary investigations suggest that malnutrition was a factor in the cubs' deaths. The monitoring team discovered them at the location where they were previously sighted, while one cub was observed moving around with their mother. 

The team promptly alerted veterinarians, who rushed to the scene to administer essential medical care to the ailing cub. The last remaining cub has been rescued and shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

The forest department further stated that the cubs' frailty was likely a contributing factor, as they had exhibited signs of weakness since their birth.
Formerly known as Siyaya, Cheetah Jwala was brought to India from Namibia in September 2022. She had given birth to four cubs during the last week of March this year.

The fatalities take the total number of deaths to six in the past two months. 

Also Read

Abundant resources, govt policies make Madhya Pradesh investors' haven

Adani Group to invest Rs 60,000 crore in MP over the next few years

Madhya Pradesh set to organise global investors summit in Indore

Madhya Pradesh govt plans to pay insurance premium of small farmers

Days after cheetah's death, Kuno National Park reports birth of four cubs

Govt crackdown soon on developers of delayed power projects: RK Singh

Adani case: Is Sebi's step to seek foreign fund details PR move, asks Cong

Chhattisgarh govt plans to plant 30 million saplings during monsoon

Centre accords 'Z-plus' category security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant

Home Minister Shah to distribute 45,000 job offer letters in Assam

Topics :Madhya Pradeshnational parkBS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story