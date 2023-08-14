Over 65,500 people still affected by flood across 7 districts in Assam

Two more persons died on Monday due to flood in Assam, while the number of affected people across seven districts came down to 65,500, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons lost their lives due to the deluge in Chariduar of Sonitpur district.

The death toll in this year's flood in the northeastern state has now gone up to 14.

Over 65,600 people are still reeling under the deluge in Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Till Sunday, more than 75,200 people were suffering from the flood across seven districts of the state.

Dhemaji is the worst-hit district with over 31,000 affected people, followed by Sivasagar with more than 29,300 and Chirang with around 2,200, it said.

The administration has been operating seven relief camps in Sivasagar, where 1,329 people have taken shelter, and running 20 relief distribution centres in six districts.

At present, 316 villages are under water and 5,743.09 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Sonitpur, it added.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Chirang, Sonitpur, Barpeta and Dhemaji.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri, Tezpur and Neamatighat.

The water levels of its tributaries Beki at Road Bridge and Disang at Nanglamuraghat were above the danger mark.

Almost 23,000 domestic animals have been affected across the state, the report added.