Two passengers die, five fall sick on board Patna-Kota Express train

Two passengers died and five fell sick on board the Patna-Kota Express train here on Sunday, a senior official said.

The cause of the death was not known immediately, he said, adding five sick passengers were undergoing treatment at a railway hospital in Agra.

https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1693387167786307905?s=20

Virendra Singh, Assistant Commercial Manager, Railway Agra Division said, "Information was received from Patna Kota Express about some passengers falling sick. A team was sent to the spot. Two people died and five passengers were hospitalised. According to the doctor, the cause of death is dehydration."

Further details are awaited.