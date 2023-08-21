Latest LIVE: President Murmu to be on three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive on a three-day visit to Goa on Tuesday during which she will address members of the legislative assembly and also participate in the Goa University's convocation ceremony, a government official said. On Tuesday, she will lay a wreath at the Martyr's Memorial at Azad Maidan in state capital Panaji and also attend a civic reception in the Raj Bhavan, the official said. Ahead of the next year's Assembly elections in Haryana, former Chief Minister of the state and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Sunday announced a slew of poll promises including the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme in the first cabinet meeting if the Congress is elected to power in the state. Hooda also promised a 100-yard plot each to families of SCs and other backward classes if the Congress is voted to power. Former US president Donald Trump, who is seeking his term, has once again raised the issue of high tax by India on certain American products in particular the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and has threatened to slap with reciprocal tax if voted to power in the 2024 presidential elections.

