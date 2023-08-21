Home / India News / Latest LIVE: President Murmu to be on three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday
President Droupadi Murmu will arrive on a three-day visit to Goa on Tuesday during which she will address members of the legislative assembly and also participate in the Goa University's convocation ceremony, a government official said. On Tuesday, she will lay a wreath at the Martyr's Memorial at Azad Maidan in state capital Panaji and also attend a civic reception in the Raj Bhavan, the official said.

Key Events

10:01 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases images of Lunar far side area captured by Lander camera

8:59 AM Aug 23

President Murmu to be on three-day Goa visit from Tuesday, says official

11:16 AM Aug 23

China's economy in distress, its successful growth model 'broken': Report

China's economy, the world's second-largest, is now in deep distress and its successful model of growth for 40 years stands broken, a prominent American financial publication has said, noting that signs of trouble extend beyond China's dismal economic data to distant provinces.

The Wall Street Journal in a major Sunday story wrote that economists now believe China is entering an era of much slower growth, made worse by unfavourable demographics and a widening divide with the US and its allies, which is jeopardising foreign investment and trade.

11:02 AM Aug 23

New faces in Cambodia's parliament as king welcomes incoming lawmakers

Cambodia's king congratulated the country's new lawmakers on Monday, urging them in his traditional speech to the National Assembly on its first day following elections to promote economic growth and equality.

The Cambodian People's Party under longtime authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen won a landslide victory in elections last month, taking 120 of 125 seats in the lower house of Parliament after successfully stifling all credible opposition.

10:49 AM Aug 23

Farmer demonstration for non-stop electricity enters fifth day in Jodhpur

A demonstration by farmers here in Rajasthan demanding seven hours of uninterrupted electricity supply and power connections entered its fifth day on Monday, with three rounds of talks between them and Discom officials on the issues remaining inconclusive.

The farmers' 'mahapadav' at the Jodhpur power distribution company (Discom) began on Thursday.

10:33 AM Aug 23

Cong hails Ahmed Patel, recalls contribution to party on birth anniversary

Several Congress leaders paid tributes to Ahmed Patel on his birth anniversary on Monday, saying that for years he was the pillar of the party organisation with effective troubleshooting and crisis management skills.

Patel, who had served as a Rajya Sabha MP, AICC treasurer and Sonia Gandhi's political secretary, died in November 2020. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Ahmed Patel, who succumbed to Covid-19 almost 3 years back, would have been 74 today. For years he was a pillar of the Congress party organisation."

10:20 AM Aug 23

Republican lawsuit threatens Biden's immigration policy thousands have used

Valerie Laveus remembers when she first heard about an immigration program designed to allow people to come to the US from four countries, including her native Haiti.

I said, Whoa! This seems like it would work well for bringing my nephew and my brother into the country,' said the Florida teacher, who received a WhatsApp message in January and verified with an immigration lawyer that the programme was real.

10:01 AM Aug 23

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases images of Lunar far side area captured by Lander camera

The ISRO on Monday released images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), a major research and development centre of ISRO.

9:43 AM Aug 23

Congress questions withdrawal of BoB auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu villa

The Congress on Monday raised questions about the Bank of Baroda reportedly withdrawing the e-auction notice for the Juhu bungalow of BJP MP Sunny Deol, asking who triggered the "technical reasons" for the withdrawal.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'."

9:16 AM Aug 23

Chhattisgarh: Woman Congress MLA attacked with knife, accused held

A woman Congress MLA has sustained injuries after a boy allegedly attacked her with a knife in Rajnandgaon district's Jodhra village, police said.

The accused was arrested and a probe is underway, they said, adding the incident took place in the Jodhra village on Sunday when Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu was attending a public function.

9:04 AM Aug 23

India levies high taxes, would return favour if voted to power: Trump

Former US president Donald Trump, who is seeking his term, has once again raised the issue of high tax by India on certain American products in particular the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and has threatened to slap with reciprocal tax if voted to power in the 2024 presidential elections.

During his first term as the US president, Trump described India as a tariff king and in May 2019, terminated India's preferential market access -- Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) -- to the United States alleging India has not given the United States equitable and reasonable access to its markets.

9:01 AM Aug 23

Implementation of OPS will be done in 1st cabinet meeting: Bhupinder Hooda

Ahead of the next year's Assembly elections in Haryana, former Chief Minister of the state and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Sunday announced a slew of poll promises including the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme in the first cabinet meeting if the Congress is elected to power in the state.

Hooda also promised a 100-yard plot each to families of SCs and other backward classes if the Congress is voted to power.

8:59 AM Aug 23

President Murmu to be on three-day Goa visit from Tuesday, says official

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive on a three-day visit to Goa on Tuesday during which she will address members of the legislative assembly and also participate in the Goa University's convocation ceremony, a government official said.

On Tuesday, she will lay a wreath at the Martyr's Memorial at Azad Maidan in state capital Panaji and also attend a civic reception in the Raj Bhavan, the official said.

 

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 8:58 AM IST

