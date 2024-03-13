Home / India News / UCC Bill passed by Uttarakhand gets President's assent, becomes law

UCC Bill passed by Uttarakhand gets President's assent, becomes law

"With the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code law in the state alongside providing equal rights to all citizens, the oppression of women will also be curbed," Dhami said

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 11:33 PM IST
The Uniform Civil Code Bill, passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 7, has become a law with President Droupadi Murmu giving her assent to it.

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC.

"It is a moment of great joy and pride for people of the state that the Uniform Civil Code Bill passed by our government in the Uttarakhand Assembly has been approved by the Honorable President Smt Droupadi Murmu," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X.

The President gave her assent to the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024 under Article 201 of the Constitution of India on March 11, a gazette notification by the government of Uttarakhand said.

ALSO READ: UCC has vote, support, blessings of state people: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

"With the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code law in the state alongside providing equal rights to all citizens, the oppression of women will also be curbed," Dhami said.

"#UniformCivilCode will play an important role in promoting harmony by proving the importance of social equality," he said.

The state government is determined to protect the interests of citizens and maintain the essential character of Uttarakhand in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

State BJP president Mahendra Bhatt also expressed happiness over the President's approval to the UCC.

"It will give equal rights to all citizens," he said.

Uttarakhand BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said it is the fulfilment of a major commitment made by the party to the people of the state ahead of 2022 state assembly polls.

Topics :Uniform Civil CodepresidentLawUttarakhand

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

