UCC has vote, support, blessings of state people: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

The Chief Minister further said that just as the holy ganges emerges from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, in the same manner, the UCC bill has also emerged from the state

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Earlier in February 7, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in the Legislative Assembly marked a "historic day in the history of Uttarakhand | File image

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill has been implemented in the state after taking into account several factors and that the Bill has the support, vote, and blessings of the people of Uttarakhand.
While speaking to the media in Haridwar on Saturday, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was implemented in the state after taking into account all geographical factors, members of our diverse communities, members of religious organisations. The bill has the support, vote, and blessings of the people of Uttarakhand."
The Chief Minister further said that just as the holy ganges emerges from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, in the same manner, the UCC bill has also emerged from the state.
"Holy Ganges emerges from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, similarly the UCC has also emerged from here. We further hope that other states of the country will also work in this direction. Everyone should have the right to equality," said CM Dhami.
Referring to Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The provision was made in Article 44 of the Constitution at the time when Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was making the Constitution. Therefore it can be applicable anywhere in the country.
Earlier in February 7, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in the Legislative Assembly marked a "historic day in the history of Uttarakhand.
He emphasised that the legislation benefits every section of society, asserting that a government promise to the people has been fulfilled.
The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was passed with a comfortable majority during a special session of the Uttarakhand assembly on February 7.
The Uniform Civil Code which proposes similar or uniform laws for all communities, was tabled on during the special session by the Chief Minister.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill is a proposal in India to establish uniform rules for personal matters for all citizens. These matters include marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights. The UCC would apply to all citizens equally, regardless of their religion, gender, or sexual orientation.
The UCC is a part of the Constitution's non-justiciable directive principles of the State policy. Some members of the Constituent Assembly strongly advocated for its binding implementation, while others raised concerns about the potential infringement on religious freedom and cultural diversity.

