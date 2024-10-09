UCC draft committee puts final seal, will submit report to CM Dhami

After the committee's final approval on the rules of the Uniform Civil Code Code, now the way has been cleared for the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Committee Chairman Shatrughan Singh, while speaking to ANI, said that the committee has put its final seal on the UCC Rules and in the coming week or ten days, the committee will hand it over to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The UCC Rules Committee Chairman said that the UCC Code was passed by the state assembly eight months ago, and after that a rules making committee was formed. The first meeting of this committee was held in the last week of February, and now the UCC Rules have been approved in the final meeting.

Singh told ANI that the UCC Code has been made in public interest. He said that without visiting the government office, people can register etc. through the UCC web portal or app.

Earlier in September, a review meeting regarding the making of rules of the Uttarakhand UCC was held at Bijapur Guest House under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and member of the UCC Committee Shatrughan Singh.

In the meeting, various aspects related to making rules of Uttarakhand UCC were discussed in detail with the cooperation and coordination of the Home, Police, Health, Excise, Minority, Culture, Food and Civil Supplies, Energy, Planning, and Finance Departments, said an official press release.

Radha Raturi and Shatrughan Singh have directed all departments to cooperate and coordinate in finalising the rules to be made for the implementation of UCC, said the release.

The BJP government introduced the UCC Bill during a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on February 6 this year and it was passed with a comfortable majority a day later, on February 7.