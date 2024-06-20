UGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updates: Centre cancels UGC-NET exam amid raging row over NEET-UG

UGC-NET cancelled latest news: The central government has cancelled the UGC-NET exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency, just a day after it was held. Over 900,000 candidates had sat for the exam, which is conducted to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships. The Ministry of Education stated that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) on the examination. “These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised,” the ministry said.

The NTA is an autonomous body, set up by the Centre to conducting entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. The NTA is supposed to undertake all these responsibilities in a “scientific manner” in consultation with the subject matter experts and psychometricians.

A fresh examination will be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately , it further added. The matter will also be handed over to the CBI for an exhaustive probe. Coming amid the ongoing row over the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, the UGC-NET cancellation adds to the NTA's mounting troubles. The case is being heard in the Supreme Court, which observed on Tuesday that it did not want “even 0.001 per cent negligence.”The UGC NET or National Eligibility Test is an examination conducted for the appointment of assistant professors, junior research fellowships, and admission to PhD in universities. In a statement, the Education Ministry said the June exam of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was conducted on Tuesday in OMR (pen and paper) mode in two shifts across the country.