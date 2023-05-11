Home / India News / UIDAI launches national drive to update Aadhaar operators on policy changes

UIDAI launches national drive to update Aadhaar operators on policy changes

As operators work at the ground level and are responsible for the enrolment, update and authentications, it is imperative that they possess a sound understanding of processes, guidelines and policies

IANS New Delhi
UIDAI launches national drive to update Aadhaar operators on policy changes

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has initiated a nation-wide capacity building drive to augment efficiency of Aadhaar operators across the country, which will sensitise them about the latest changes in policies and procedures in the Aadhaar ecosystem, and cut down errors at operator level during enrolment, updates and authentication processes.

Electronics and IT Ministry sources said that the exercise will significantly improve the experience of residents. In fact, as part of the initiative, the UIDAI has already conducted around 20-odd training sessions in several states to enhance the expertise of operators.

As operators work at the ground level and are responsible for the enrolment, update and authentications, it is imperative that they possess a sound understanding of processes, guidelines and policies, sources said.

The training sessions already conducted have equipped nearly 3,500 operators and master trainers with the latest knowledge and mechanisms of enrolment, update and authentication processes. They can initiate the process of knowledge dissemination and spread the acquired information further as well, sources said.

Besides, over 100 more such full-day training sessions will be conducted by the UIDAI during the year across the country.

--IANS

ans/pgh

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity, says UIDAI

Govt to re-allocate Go First's Haj flights to IndiGo, two Saudi carriers

Voluntary insolvency by Go First a fraudulent exercise: SMBC to NCLAT

Centre, Delhi government need to cooperate with each other, says SC

Radical literature found with accused in serial blasts near Golden Temple

Delhi govt, not LG, has power on administration of services: Supreme Court

Topics :AadhaarUIDAIaadhaar card

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story