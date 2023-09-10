Home / India News / UK PM Sunak seen wearing Boat headphones in Delhi; CEO Aman Gupta reacts

During his visit to meet the Indian students at the British Council in Delhi, UK PM Rishi Sunak was seen wearing Boat headphones

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is in New Delhi to attend the G20, was seen wearing Boat headphones while interacting with Indian students at the British Council before the Summit.

Following the meeting, Sunak posted: "Before meeting the world leaders of today I've been meeting with world leaders of tomorrow at @inBritish [British Council India]."

In one of the pictures shared by Sunak in the post, he can be seen wearing a pair of boAt headphones. 

The image was reposted by Aman Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Boat. Gupta wrote: "Bharat mein aapka boAt boAt Swaagat."

After Gupta reposted the picture, it accumulated hundreds of thousands of likes. It has also garnered tons of reactions from social media users. 

A user wrote: "Bro is boAt boAt happy on using boAt headphones."

Another user wrote, "Marketing genius, love you."

Sunak is on his first visit to India after becoming the UK PM. On Friday, he shared his delight at meeting the students and staff at the British Council in Delhi. He called the little ones "a living bridge between the UK and India".

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

