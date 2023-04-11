UKSSSC issues show-cause to 115 candidates accused of cheating in exams

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission has issued show-cause notices to 115 candidates who got leaked question papers of graduate-level examinations held by it from a cheating mafia.

The action is based on a recommendation of the Special Task Force investigating the graduate-level recruitment examination paper leak case.

The process to debar them from appearing in future examinations will follow this, the UKSSSC said in a communique.

The commission conducted the graduate-level examinations on December 4-5 in 2021.

Irregularities had surfaced in several recruitment examinations held by the UKSSSC after which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked the STF to probe them in detail and take the cheating mafia to book.

More than 60 people have been put behind bars in connection with various paper leak cases in the state.

Due to a series of paper leak scams unearthed one after another in Uttarakhand, a severe anti-copying law was introduced in the state which makes a provision for a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for those indulging in or facilitating use of unfair means in recruitment examinations.