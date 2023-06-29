Home / India News / Ulta Rath Yatra mishap: CM Manik Saha announces compensation for victims

Ulta Rath Yatra mishap: CM Manik Saha announces compensation for victims

Seven people died and 16 others sustained severe burn injuries after being electrocuted during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday

ANI
Chief Minister Saha promptly visited the mishap site and personally assessed the situation. (Photo: ANI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 7:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Expressing heartfelt condolences over the tragic mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura's Unakoti district, Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

The government has decided to bear all the expenses for the treatment of the injured, while victims with burn injuries exceeding 60 per cent will receive Rs 2.50 lakh and those with burn injuries ranging from 40 to 60 per cent will be given Rs 74,000 as compensation, the CM said.

Seven people died and 16 others sustained severe burn injuries after being electrocuted during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Saha promptly visited the mishap site and personally assessed the situation. Expressing his disbelief, he stated that such an unfortunate incident had never occurred in the history of Tripura.

"We cannot express in words the magnitude of this unfortunate incident. During the Ulto Rath Yatra, the chariot came in contact with a wire, leading to its electrocution. Those who were on the stairway of the chariot died on the spot, while those inside the chariot remained unharmed. This incident is truly unfortunate and unimaginable. As soon as I heard about the incident, I personally spoke with Minister Tinku Roy and former Minister Bhagaban Das, who were in Kumarghat, and informed them that I would be coming. I have visited the site and tried to understand the situation. Such an incident has never happened in the history of Tripura. We express our deepest condolences," CM Saha said.

According to the CM office, the injured persons have been admitted to Fatikroy, Kumarghat, and GB Pant hospitals.

"I have visited Fatikroy and Kumarghat hospitals to meet the victims and the family members of the deceased. I have instructed the Health Department Authority and Chief Secretary to ensure proper treatment. We stand with the families of the deceased and the injured.

"The government has decided to bear all the expenses for the treatment of the injured. We have also decided to provide immediate relief measures from the government, offering Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Individuals with burn injuries exceeding 60 per cent will receive Rs 2.50 lakh, while those with burn injuries ranging from 40 to 60 per cent will be given Rs 74,000," stated the CM.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed deep grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased person, and Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured in the mishap.

Also Read

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 begins in Odisha's Puri, PM extends greetings

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath to address election rallies in Tripura today

BJP-IPFT alliance will rule Tripura for next 40-50 years: CM Manik Saha

Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM in presence of PM Narendra Modi today

Tripura CM Manik Saha attends mega blood donation camp in Agartala

PM Modi chairs PRAGATI interaction, reviews projects worth Rs 1,21,300 cr

Tripura's Rath Yatra mishap: PM Modi announces compensation for victims

J&K activist files complaint against Mehbooba Mufti for irresponsible tweet

Want to strike truly ambitious trade deal with India: UK PM Rishi Sunak

Ahmedabad court to hear defamation case against Tejashwi Yadav on July 6

Topics :TripuraNortheast IndiaRath YatraAccident

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story