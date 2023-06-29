Tripura's Rath Yatra mishap: PM Modi announces compensation for victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the people killed in Tripura's Ulta Rath Yatra mishap and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured.

Seven people died and 16 others sustained injuries after being electrocuted during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday.

"The mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured in the mishap in Tripura," he aded.

Chief Minister Manik Saha also visited the site and personally assessed the situation. Expressing his disbelief, he stated that such an unfortunate incident had never occurred in the history of Tripura.

Two children are also among the injured.