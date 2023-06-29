Home / India News / J&K activist files complaint against Mehbooba Mufti for irresponsible tweet

J&K activist files complaint against Mehbooba Mufti for irresponsible tweet

He warned that if no action is taken against the PDP chief he will be forced to approach the court

ANI
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 7:02 AM IST
A social and political activist here has lodged a complaint against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Nawabad police station in Jammu for "spreading misinformation" and levelling "fake and irresponsible" allegations against Army.

Bodh Raj Sharma in his police complaint said that People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief shared a message on her Twitter account which may be described as "provocative" and requested the police to lodge an FIR against her under relevant sections of the law.

Sharma in his complaint said that it was "irresponsible" on the part of Mehbooba Mufti to post a message against the army "without any proof," and that too just before the Amarnath Yatra.

He warned that if no action is taken against the PDP chief he will be forced to approach the court.

Notably, Mehbooba Mufti had on Saturday tweeted that she was "shocked to hear about army troops storming into a mosque at Pulwama" and "forcing" people to chant a religious slogan.

However, later she cited a media report and thanked the army for launching a probe into the incident.

"Thankful to @ChinarcorpsIA for taking swift action in the Zadoora incident. Only genuine accountability will restore trust between civilians & armed forces. Kashmir is the only state where a pilgrimage like Amarnath Yatra coincides with Eid. This is the spirit of Kashmiriyat," she said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiJammu and KashmirTwitterIndian ArmyPDP

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

