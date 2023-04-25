Under Operation Kaveri, MP govt starts helpline for people stuck in Sudan

The Madhya Pradesh government has started a helpline to assist people from the state as well as other parts of the country who are stranded in strife-torn Sudan, an official said on Tuesday.

India on Monday launched Operation Kaveri' to bring back its nationals from the African country that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

Those stranded in Sudan and are keen to come back to MP or other states can contact the helpline 91-755-2555582 and share their details, the official said. The state government will coordinate with the Centre to facilitate their evacuation, he said.

The government has appointed the state's home secretary Gaurav Rajput as the nodal officer for the purpose.

Besides, relatives of Madhya Pradesh residents stuck in Sudan can also contact the CM Helpline 181 to register details about their near and dear ones for getting assistance, the official said.

According to the official, the information can also be registered on the CM Helpline Portal http://www.cmhelpline.mp.gov.in.

Sharing the Centre's plan to ensure the safe return of Indians, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Monday, Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way.

India on Sunday said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan to evacuate the stranded Indians. Earlier, the Centre had said that it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout Sudan.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days making things difficult for the people stranded.