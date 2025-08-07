Home / India News / People face UPI payment issues; NPCI attributes glitches to banks

People face UPI payment issues; NPCI attributes glitches to banks

The statement came in response to a slew of complaints on social media platforms about the UPI outage

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR
NPCI stressed that its systems are working fine and it has worked with the lenders for a quick resolution. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

People faced difficulties in making online payments through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform on Thursday evening due to "technical" issues.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the UPI platform, said a few banks' systems faced troubles due to which people faced inconvenience.

There were "intermittent UPI connectivity issues as a few of the banks were having some internal technical problems", the NPCI said in a late evening statement.

The statement came in response to a slew of complaints on social media platforms about the UPI outage. NPCI stressed that its systems are working fine and it has worked with the lenders for a quick resolution.

The UPI platform had witnessed over 18 billion transactions with an underlying value of over ₹24 trillion in June. There is an intense debate over who should pay for the platform. At present, it is subsidised by the government to encourage citizens to pay more using the online method.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCERT adds chapters on Manekshaw, Brig Usman, Major Sharma to syllabus

SC urges Centre, IAF to recognise step-mothers for family pension

PM Modi meets Tamil Nadu farmers, lauds their focus on innovation

CJI not a mere post office, must uphold judicial transparency: SC

Only 30% Indian districts get CSR funding for development needs: Study

Topics :UPINPCINational Payments Corporation of India

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story