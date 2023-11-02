Home / India News / UNESCO's tag for Kozhikode testament to rich literary heritage: CM Vijayan

UNESCO's tag for Kozhikode testament to rich literary heritage: CM Vijayan

The CM congratulated the people of Kozhikode on the achievement

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said UNESCO's recognition of Kozhikode as a 'City of Literature' is an honour for the state and a great pride for its people.

UNESCO made the announcement on its official website on Tuesday.

The CM congratulated the people of Kozhikode on the achievement.

"It's an honour for #Kerala that the beautiful city of #Kozhikode has been designated as a #UNESCO City of Literature. Kozhikode is the first city in India to receive this prestigious title, and it is a moment of great pride for all of us. This recognition is a testament to the city's rich literary heritage and vibrant cultural scene.

"Let's celebrate this incredible achievement and continue to promote the love for literature and creativity in our state. Congratulations to the people of Kozhikode," he said on a post on social media platform X.

Kozhikode is where literary greats like the late S K Pottekkat and Vaikom Muhammad Basheer hailed from.

The UNESCO recognition consolidates its reputation as a centre for literary enthusiasts in the southern state.

Gwalior and Kozhikode from India are among 55 new cities that have joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

These new cities were acknowledged for "their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of their development strategies and displaying innovative practices in human-centred urban planning", the UN agency said in a statement.

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

