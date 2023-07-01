Home / India News / Union Home Minister Amit Shah extends greetings on Doctors Day, CA Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extends greetings on Doctors Day, CA Day

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established on July 1 in 1949

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday extended his greetings to doctors on the occasion of Doctors Day, saying their unwavering commitment to serving humanity has made a whole lot of difference in the world.

He also extended his gratitude to the chartered accountants on the occasion of CA Day "for keeping the wheels of our economy running through all weather".

"On Doctors Day my heartiest greetings to the doctors, who guard our health and wellbeing.

"Their unwavering commitment to serving humanity has made a whole lot of difference in our world and will continue to do so. Salute to the noble healers and lifesavers," Shah tweeted.

July 1 is observed as National Doctors Day to commemorate Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor who served as West Bengal's chief minister too from 1948 to 1962, and whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day.

In another tweet, Shah said, "On CA Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the brilliant chartered accountants who have with their dedication to transparent corporate governance set shining standards of excellence."

"Gratitude for keeping the wheels of our economy running through all weather".

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established on July 1 in 1949. ICAI is the country's sole licensing and regulatory authority for the accounting profession and financial auditing.

This year ICAI celebrates its 75th year of existence.

