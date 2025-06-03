Home / India News / Union Home secy, Manipur Guv discuss border fencing, law & order situation

The meetings focused on key issues concerning the state including relief and rehabilitation efforts for internally displaced persons

The meeting also deliberated on the progress of the border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar Border, and the law and order situation in the state. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Union Home secretary Govind Mohan called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed with him border fencing, relief measures for internally displaced persons and the overall law and order situation in the state, an official statement said.

The meeting between the Union Home secretary and the Manipur governor took place on Monday in which Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, Manipur chief secretary, Security Advisor to Manipur government and senior officials were present, it said.

"The meetings focused on key issues concerning the state including relief and rehabilitation efforts for internally displaced persons (IDPs), border fencing and the overall law and order situation" it said.

During the meeting, the ongoing relief measures for IDPs in both the hills and the valley were reviewed and a detailed assessment was made of the current facilities being provided to displaced persons, the status of rehabilitation efforts, and the long-term plan for their permanent resettlement, it said. 

The meeting also deliberated on the progress of the border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar Border, and the law and order situation in the state.

Earlier on Monday, the Central team led by Union Home secretary and Intelligence Bureau Director interacted with internally displaced persons at two relief camps in Churachandpur and oversaw the conditions of the two camps.

The team visited the relief centre at Dorcas Veng where the Union Home secretary inaugurated a creche facility for children and a women's tailoring programme.

The team also visited a relief camp at Sadhbhavna Mandap at Tuibong where Govind Mohan inaugurated a creche-cum-children's library, to further strengthen child-focused support at the camp.

At both the camps, the officials interacted with the IDPs, reviewed the available infrastructure, inspected relief materials and facilities, assessed the overall condition of the camps and listened to the concerns and suggestions of the caretakers of the IDPs and assured them of continued government support, the statement said. 

Fifteen students who passed the HSLC and Higher Secondary Examinations 2025 from the two camps including 5 from Dorcas Veng and 10 from Sadbhavna Mandap, Tuibong were felicitated and certificates of appreciation were given by the Union Home secretary.

The team was accompanied by Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur Dharun Kumar S and other officials.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

