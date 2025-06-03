Home / India News / Medical representatives barred from govt hospitals to stop pharma influence

Medical representatives barred from govt hospitals to stop pharma influence

The Centre's move seeks to curb the influence of pharmaceutical companies. Sharing of information must now happen through email or other digital platforms

pills, pharma
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has instructed all government-run hospitals to bar the entry of medical representatives.(Representational image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
Medical representatives will no longer be permitted to meet doctors directly within central government hospitals, following a directive from the Centre aimed at putting an end to the nexus between pharmaceutical companies and medical professionals, reported The Economic Times. The move seeks to curtail any influence exerted through gifts or free samples.
 
According to the report, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has instructed all government-run hospitals to bar the entry of medical representatives. Instead, if pharmaceutical companies wish to share information about new treatments or medical advancements, they must do so through email or other digital media.
 
DGHS's directive on disruptions and influence
 
The order, dated May 28, directs heads of government medical institutions to ensure full compliance with the new policy. The directive also aims to put an end to disruptions to hospital operations caused by unregulated interactions between pharma representatives and doctors.
 
New code for pharma cos to curb unethical practices
 
Last year, the Department of Pharmaceuticals implemented the Uniform Code for Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices (UCPMP), which bars pharmaceutical companies from offering gifts or travel perks to healthcare professionals or their relatives. The code also prohibits the provision of cash or monetary grants to doctors or their family members under any circumstances.
 
The UCPMP also bans the distribution of free drug samples to individuals who are not authorised to prescribe them.
 
Doctors must prescribe only generic drugs: SC
 
In May, the Supreme Court declared that doctors across the country should be mandated to prescribe only generic medicines rather than branded alternatives. Generic drugs are designed to match their branded counterparts in terms of dosage, safety, efficacy, administration method, and therapeutic use.
 
The observation came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking tighter control over the marketing and promotional strategies employed by pharmaceutical companies.
 
NMC directive on  generic medicines withdrawn
 
In 2023, the National Medical Commission (NMC) introduced new regulations under the ‘Professional Conduct of Registered Medical Practitioners’, requiring doctors to prescribe only generic medicines. The guidelines warned that failure to comply could lead to penalties, including suspension of medical licences.
 
However, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) strongly opposed the government’s directive. The body questioned the rationale behind continuing to licence branded medications if the government aims to prioritise generics.
 
Following widespread backlash from the medical community, the NMC was forced to put the implementation of these guidelines on hold.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Northeast floods worsen; 36 dead, over 550,000 affected across states

Manipur flash floods: Over 56,000 people affected, 10,477 houses damaged

Rain, storms likely in Delhi today; no heatwave for 7 days, AQI 'moderate'

Bengal cabinet clears addition of 76 castes to OBC list, new subdivision

Northeast flood situation critical, toll rises to 36, over 550K affected

Topics :doctors in IndiaPharmaPharma industry

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story