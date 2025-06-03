Medical representatives barred from govt hospitals to stop pharma influence

Medical representatives will no longer be permitted to meet doctors directly within central government hospitals, following a directive from the Centre aimed at putting an end to the nexus between pharmaceutical companies and medical professionals, reported The Economic Times. The move seeks to curtail any influence exerted through gifts or free samples.

According to the report, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has instructed all government-run hospitals to bar the entry of medical representatives. Instead, if pharmaceutical companies wish to share information about new treatments or medical advancements, they must do so through email or other digital media.

DGHS's directive on disruptions and influence The order, dated May 28, directs heads of government medical institutions to ensure full compliance with the new policy. The directive also aims to put an end to disruptions to hospital operations caused by unregulated interactions between pharma representatives and doctors. New code for pharma cos to curb unethical practices Last year, the Department of Pharmaceuticals implemented the Uniform Code for Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices (UCPMP) , which bars pharmaceutical companies from offering gifts or travel perks to healthcare professionals or their relatives. The code also prohibits the provision of cash or monetary grants to doctors or their family members under any circumstances.

The UCPMP also bans the distribution of free drug samples to individuals who are not authorised to prescribe them. Doctors must prescribe only generic drugs: SC In May, the Supreme Court declared that doctors across the country should be mandated to prescribe only generic medicines rather than branded alternatives. Generic drugs are designed to match their branded counterparts in terms of dosage, safety, efficacy, administration method, and therapeutic use. The observation came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking tighter control over the marketing and promotional strategies employed by pharmaceutical companies. NMC directive on generic medicines withdrawn