Union Law Minister Rijiju slams Opposition over Parliament disruption

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday slammed Congress and other Opposition parties for disrupting Parliament and wearing black clothes, as Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on the last day of the Budget Session amid protests.

Flanked by Rajya Sabha Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rijiju said the Congress and its "gangs" were disrupting Parliament for the sake of one person Rahul Gandhi.

"Even on the last day, Congress and its friends disrupted the House. They wore black clothes and insulted Parliament again," Rijiju said.

"This is unfortunate for the country. We want the dignity of Parliament to be maintained. What Congress and its supporters are doing for one MP, Rahul Gandhi, the nation is watching," he said.

"We have seen how Congress and its gangs went to Surat court to pressurise the court. The way they took out a procession, it is condemnable," Rijiju said.

Opposition parties have displayed a seldom seen unity all along the Budget Session of Parliament and have jointly held protests ever since it started on March 13.

The parties have been unanimous in their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue, and have raised the matter both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to disruptions of proceedings.

The BJP, in its turn, has been resolute in its demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks made in the UK.

Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha following his conviction and sentencing by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.