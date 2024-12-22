Union minister Bhupender Yadav launches facility for Pashmina certification

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, on Saturday, inaugurated the Advanced Facility for Pashmina Certification and Next Generation DNA Sequencing Facility at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, an official release said.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh was also present at the occasion.

As per a release, these new facilities are built on the foundation laid last year, when the Minister inaugurated the Pashmina Certification Centre (PCC) and issued its first unique ID barcode and certificate.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a revolutionary technology that enables the rapid and high-throughput decoding of entire genomes, analysing millions of DNA sequences simultaneously. This allows researchers to gain deeper insights into genetic diversity, evolutionary relationships, and population health. In wildlife conservation, NGS plays a pivotal role in identifying population genetic health with respect to genetic diversity, information on genetic barriers and their effect on populations, unique adaptations and species with unique evolutionary histories, understanding disease outbreaks, detecting illegal wildlife trade, and studying the effects of climate change on biodiversity, the release said.

This cutting-edge NGS facility positions the Wildlife Institute of India as a leading centre for molecular and genetic research in wildlife conservation, enabling advanced studies in areas such as biodiversity genomics, population genetics, and disease surveillance.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "This facility is a game-changer for wildlife research in India. It empowers scientists with the latest tools to decode the genetic mysteries of our biodiversity and create science-based solutions to protect it. India, as a megadiverse country, needs such advanced capabilities to ensure the survival of our precious wildlife for generations to come."

Minister of State for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted the facility's potential, stating, "With the Next-Generation Sequencing facility, we are equipping ourselves to address modern conservation challenges with precision and innovation. Developing indigenous capacity to handle such modern technologies, and to build capacity in advancements is critical to take our country forward. "

The NGS facility is expected to bolster ongoing projects and enable new research avenues, including the study of genetic adaptation to climate change, pathogen-host interactions, and the development of conservation strategies for endangered species such as tigers, elephants, riverine dolphins, and other endangered species.

In the year since its establishment, the PCC has certified over 15,000 shawls, ensuring their authenticity and the absence of mixing of other fibers, thus enabling seamless trade of genuine Pashmina products in both national and international markets. The upgraded Advanced Facility for Pashmina Certification now includes a dedicated Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) with Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDS), which enhances the precision and reliability of wool testing and certification, the release said.

The PCC, established under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between WII and the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), exemplifies the government's commitment to supporting artisans, weavers, and traders while fostering self-reliance in traditional handicrafts, the release said.

Pashmina is a cornerstone of livelihood for the artisan and weaver communities of Jammu & Kashmir. The PCC plays a vital role in promoting their industry by certifying genuine products, enhancing their credibility in global markets, and ensuring fair trade practices. Additionally, the facility discourages the use of prohibited fibers, indirectly contributing to the conservation of the Tibetan antelope (Chiru), whose habitat was previously threatened by the illegal trade in Shahtoosh wool.

The PCC represents a unique, self-sustaining initiative within a government organization, generating revenue while creating employment opportunities for budding professionals under the PPP model.