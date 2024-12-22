Mohali building collapse: NDRF rescue ops enter 2nd day, two dead

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Army said - Indian Army reacted swiftly for the rescue. In a remarkable display of coordinated efforts, Indian Army Columns along with NDRF and State rescue teams have been relentlessly working

Indian Army along with NDRF and State rescue teams have been relentlessly working to address the crisis. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
The death toll in the Mohali building collapse incident has risen to two following the recovery of another body from the site on Sunday.

The multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday.

Earlier a victim of the incident, Drishti Verma succumbed to injuries. "She was rescued from the debris by the National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) in critical condition. She was rushed to Sohana Hospital," said Viraj S Tidke, officiating Deputy Commissioner.

Rescue operations by the personnel of the Indian Army and NDRF continued on Sunday a day after a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against the owners of the building.

Speaking to ANI, DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said, "The clearance operations are ongoing. We have registered the FIR against the owners of the building."

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that action will be taken against the culprits behind the collapse of the under-construction building.

In a post on X, CM Mann said, "Received sad news of an accident of a multi-storey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali). Full administration and other rescue operations teams are deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration. We pray that there is no loss of life and property, action will be taken against the culprits. People are requested to cooperate with the administration."

Indian Army along with NDRF and State rescue teams have been relentlessly working to address the crisis.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "Indian Army reacted swiftly for the rescue. In a remarkable display of coordinated efforts, Indian Army Columns along with NDRF and State rescue teams have been relentlessly working to address the crisis. Engineer Task Force with debris clearance machine & JCBs are operational at the site. Top debris removed & efforts being done to reach the basement.

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

