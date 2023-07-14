Home / India News / Union Power Minister reviews development of inter-state transmission system

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Power Minister R K Singh

Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 8:57 AM IST
Union Minister for Power RK Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress of development of the inter-state transmission system.

During the meeting here, emphasis was laid on completing the projects in a time-bound manner across the country, according to an official statement.

Besides this, the minister also stressed on how to strengthen the grid system, it said.

Keeping in view the fact that Rajasthan has the highest installed capacity in the field of renewable energy, the existing and planned transmission network for evacuation of renewable energy from Rajasthan was discussed in detail, the statement said.

The Union Minister for power, new and renewable energy took stock of issues, problems and options available for timely completion of projects related to transmission lines related to renewable energy generation in Rajasthan, it said.

Officials of various departments related to the power projects attended the meeting.

Topics :Power generationPower transmission projects

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 8:57 AM IST

