UP ATS arrests Pakistan ISI agent working at Indian Embassy in Moscow

Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, could not give satisfactory answers and confessed to his crime during 'questioning', it said

Illustration by Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
The police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested an Indian national working at the country's embassy in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI, an official statement on Sunday said.
 
The Meerut field unit of UP's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) called Satendra Siwal, who was working as the IBSA (India Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow from 2021, for interrogation, the statement said.
 

Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, could not give satisfactory answers and confessed to his crime during "questioning", it said.
 
He was arrested after an FIR was registered against him at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923, the statement said.
 
The ATS in its probe through electronic and physical surveillance found that he was involved in anti-India activities with the network of the ISI handlers, it said.
 
The ATS said that he was providing important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments for money.
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is aware of Siwal's arrest and working with the investigative authorities in this case. 

Topics :UP PoliceUttar PradeshSpyingMoscowMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

