UP CM lays foundation stone of 223 development projects worth Rs 480 cr

Criticising the previous governments for selling sugar mills at throwaway prices in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that his government wants to give jobs to thousands of youths by developing sugar complex.

While laying the foundation stone of 223 development projects worth Rs 480 crore in Deoria, the Chief Minister spoke about his connection with the district.

He said, "The common people and workers used to visit me without any hesitation even when I was a member of parliament. For the public issues in Deoria, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj, I did not hesitate to come here either."

"These are all of our people, whose issues need to be resolved. When the previous governments ignored issues, the public and I organized agitations to press for solutions", he added.

The Chief Minister lauded the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said, "India has become a model for the world. UP is developing a model of good governance. Six years ago, you knew about the circumstance at UP."

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the development schemes have reached every youth, poor, farmer and woman. Deoria also benefitted from these welfare schemes," he added.

CM Yogi said, "The state has received an investment of Rs 35 lakh crore. Within two-three years, one crore youth will be given jobs. Skill mapping is being done to make the youth technically competent and we are also opening ITI, polytechnic, and nursing colleges."

He further also stated that malaria used to be a problem in the state, but not it has been eliminated.

"Malaria used to be a problem in this region. After malaria was eliminated, encephalitis wreaked havoc. In Deoria, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj, encephalitis has been completely eradicated, we have also controlled the Covid-19 pandemic", he said.

Hitting out at the previous governments, CM Yogi said, "They used to divide in the name of caste. Today the double-engine government gives every person the right to live."

Listing the achievements of his government, CM said, "Till now we have given houses to 54 lakh families, toilets to 2.61 crores poor, free electricity connections to 1.55 crore, Ujjwala connections to 1.75 crores poor and ration to 15 crore people of UP and 80 crore people of the country continuously for three years."

Taking a dig at the situation in Pakistan, Yogi said, "On the one hand, no one will go to bed without food in India, which has a population of 140 crores, while on the other, in Pakistan, which has a population of 22-23 crores, people are struggling for two proper meals."

CM also talked about the benefits of the flyover of Deoria and said that it'll be built to solve the traffic problem.

"The flyover of Deoria will also be built to solve the traffic problem. An application has been given in the Supreme Court to hand over the Baitalpur Sugar Mill to us which is an identity of this area."

"Now that the distillery, coal, ethanol, mill, and sugar complexes are being built, thousands of young people will have training facilities and employment", Yogi added.

The CM went on to say that not even a single sugar mill was shut down during Covid. Agriculture and Technology University is going to be built in the name of Mahatma Buddha in Kushinagar. Money has also been arranged in the budget. Money cannot be a hindrance in any work.

He also appealed to the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming municipal elections.

"No one will have to wander in the tehsil for caste, income, or residential certificates as the online facility is being made available in the municipal body itself. By constructing a village secretariat in the gram panchayats, we want to offer this facility," said CM Yogi.

"We also provided health ATMs at remote health centres where as many as 60 tests can be done," he added.

"The government thinks about development, and that's why it is happening. While some people used to exploit the youth, farmers in the name of caste", Yogi remarked.

During this, the CM also performed 'Annaprashan' of children, and tricycles were also provided to the 'divyangs'. Along with this, cheques, keys and sewing machines were also given to the beneficiaries of various schemes including PM Swanidhi Yojana, PM Awas Yojana (Urban/Rural), and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Primary Health Center in Bahor Dhanoti village of Bhaluani development block in Barhaj (Deoria). The ribbon-cutting was done by schoolgirls. The CM inspected the health centre and took the information. During this, he also worshipped Lord Hanuman and planted saplings.