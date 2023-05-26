Home / India News / UP CM unveils statue of ex-Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri

Uttar Pradesh is moving forward under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will play an important role in making the country the world's largest economy, he said

Press Trust of India Mainpuri/Lucknow (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri on Friday and described the former Union minister as a "rising figure in the country's politics" before his untimely death in a plane crash 22 years ago.

Congress leader and scion of the Gwalior royal family Madhavrao Scindia died in a plane crash near Bhaisroli village in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on September 30, 2001.

Addressing the ceremony to unveil the statue on Friday in the presence of Madhavrao Scindia's son Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Adityanath said that the Gorakhnath Peeth has centuries-old relationship with the Gwalior royal family.

"Madhavrao Scindia was a rising figure in the country's politics and everyone was shocked by the tragedy in 2001. People of every caste, creed, religion, sect and leaders cutting across political lines had paid their heartfelt tributes to him," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

At the event, Adiytanath assured the people of Mainpuri that his government will continue to take action against criminals and the corrupt with a "zero-tolerance policy".

Uttar Pradesh is moving forward under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will play an important role in making the country the world's largest economy, he said.

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, addressing the function, said the Scindia family has a 250-year-old relationship with Mainpuri. State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh also attended the event.

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

